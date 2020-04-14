WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, and other House members are urging federal officials to make rural hospitals and health clinics eligible to participate in the paycheck protection program and other financial programs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these hospitals and clinics had operating deficits; their cash flow problems have become increasingly dire as rural hospitals and (clinics) have been forced to cancel elective procedures, their primary source of revenue,” wrote the lawmakers in a letter to the U.S. Treasury and Small Business Administration.
“During any time period, these rural hospitals and clinics are essential to support rural communities, but they are especially vital during this time of public health emergency,” the lawmakers wrote. “In addition to their irreplaceable role in serving the everyday health needs of our rural communities, many of these health providers are treating COVID-19 cases in their communities and working to contain further spread of the disease.”
The lawmakers said they heard concerns that SBA is interpreting the act’s language “in a way which would preclude rural hospitals and (clinics) whose facilities are owned or operated in some way by a district or municipality which they serve from being eligible for certain assistance, despite often receiving no direct funding from these government entities.”
