WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, is praising last week’s U.S.-China trade agreement.
President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed phase One of the agreement.
“For too long, China has taken advantage of the United States, but phase one of a comprehensive trade deal with China solidifies that our country is willing to go above and beyond to support American industries, promote our high-quality products, and level the playing field,” said Newhouse.
He said the agreement “will have an extraordinary impact” on central Washington’s farmers, ranchers and manufacturers who are ready and willing to increase production and sales to our largest international trading partner.”
Under the agreement, China:
-Will purchase and import an average of at least $40 billion of U.S. food, agricultural and seafood products annually for a total of at least $80 billion over the next two years.
-Agreed to finalize phytosanitary protocols on apples, cherries, hops, blueberries, potatoes, barley, alfalfa hay, cut flowers, onions, apricots, grapes and timothy hay.
-Committed to purchase, over the next two years, no less than $200 billion of U.S. goods and services on top of the amounts it imported in 2017 in four broad categories.
-Will import $120 billion of U.S. manufactured goods in 2020 and at least $131.9 billion in 2021.
-Agreed to import certain levels of energy products from the United States, such as liquefied natural gas, crude oil and metallurgical coal.
-Import U.S. services, such as financial services, insurance services, cloud services and travel services of at least $99.9 billion in 2020 and at least $112.2 billion in 2021.
The intellectual property chapter addresses numerous longstanding concerns in the areas of trade secrets, patents and pharmaceutical-related intellectual property, geographical indications, trademarks, and enforcement against pirated and counterfeit goods.
China and the United States have agreed to address additional IP issues, including data protection for pharmaceuticals, unauthorized camcording of motion pictures and copyright protection for sporting event broadcasts in future negotiations.
