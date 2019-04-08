WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, is praising launch of two website features aimed at helping farmers with loans and H-2A visas.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has added to features on farmers.gov to help customers manage their farm loans and navigate the application process for H2A visas.
He said the administration is committed to modernizing the H-2A guest worker program.
“I applaud Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and the Trump administration for hearing the labor concerns of agriculture and responding with an interagency effort to streamline the burdensome H-2A process,” Newhouse said.
More information is at
<a href=””>farmers.gov</a>.
