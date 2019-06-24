WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, has launched s partnership with the Vietnam War 50th Commemoration to honor Vietnam-era veterans from central Washington.
He will host pinning ceremonies in Okanogan, Moses Lake and Sunnyside throughout the year.
Veterans and family members of veterans in the 4th District can fill out an application to receive a service lapel pin and/or attend a pinning ceremony.
Applications are available at https://newhouse.house.gov/vietnam-war-5oth-commemoration.
“There are over 200,000 veterans in Washington who served during the Vietnam War,” said Newhouse. “I want to honor these heroes, including unreturned veterans, and their families.”
The Okanogan pinning ceremony is set for Aug. 22 at the American Legion Hall, 801 N. Second Ave.
Ceremonies also are planned July 29 in Moses Lake and Nov. 8 in Sunnyside.
