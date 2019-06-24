WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, has requested a congressional field hearing to discuss missing and murdered indigenous women.
Newhouse asked leadership of the House Judiciary Committee and House Natural Resources Committee for the hearing. He has introduced Savanna’s Act, a proposal to address the situation.
Field hearings are an opportunity for committees and members of Congress to witness firsthand the issues of importance to different communities across the country and discuss legislative solutions.
Newhouse asked that the hearing be held on the Yakama Nation Reservation.
It would be “a meaningful opportunity to gather a diverse community of tribal and law enforcement stakeholders to share their experiences on the front lines of the (missing and murdered indigenous women) crisis and how legislative proposals, like Savanna’s Act, would help communities serve justice for native women and their families.”
Newhouse said Native American and Alaska Native women face a murder rate 10 times higher than the national average, with 84 percent experiencing some form of violence in their lifetime.
“Despite this disturbing and persisting trend, there is still no reliable way of knowing how many native women go missing each year because of outdated databases and a lack of coordination between law enforcement agencies. This is unacceptable,” he wrote in a letter to the two committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.