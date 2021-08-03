WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, and Suzan DelBene, D-1st District, are leading a bipartisan, bicameral effort to secure more relief for farmers, ranchers and other agriculture producers in the western United States affected by historic wildfires, droughts and extreme heat.
In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, the lawmakers urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to open relief programs to more producers who have lost crops and livestock to the ongoing disasters.
In addition to droughts and wildfires, an extreme heat wave hit the Pacific Northwest in June with temperatures reaching as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit. In response, Vilsack issued several disaster designations, unlocking vital federal resources, said Newhouse and DelBene.
However, many of the producers who suffered the greatest heat-related losses were located in counties not covered by the drought designations, experienced losses not covered by drought assistance programs, or both.
“Although the extent of damages relating to the extreme heat has yet to be fully determined, agricultural producers expect these impacts to be severe,” the lawmakers wrote. “We respectfully request USDA explore all potential flexibilities for additional relief within existing programs and identify other options to deliver federal relief to producers in our states so they have the resources to overcome the extreme drought and heat crisis.”
Other members of the Washington congressional delegation signing the letter were Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-3rd District; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District; Derek Kilmer, D-6th District; Pramila Jayapal, D-7th District; Kim Schrier, D-8th District; Adam Smith, D-9th District, and Marilyn Strickland, D-10th District, and Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both Democrats.
