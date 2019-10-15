WASHINGTON, D.C. – Several members of Congress, led by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, are supporting the Colville Confederated Tribes’ bid for a new Indian Health Service clinic in Omak.
Newhouse led a bipartisan, bicameral letter to the Indian Health Service in support of the tribe’s application for a new clinic through the Joint Venture Construction Program.
The letter was co-signed by Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both D-Wash.; Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District; Rep. Kim Schrier, D-8th District, and Rep. Denny Heck, D-10th District.
If Joint Venture Construction Program money is approved, it would fully fund construction of a new clinic. In return, IHS would provide staffing and operate the clinic at no cost to the tribe for 20 years, according to Newhouse’s office.
“If the Colville tribes’ application were to be ultimately selected, it would address the urgent need for a new clinic in Omak and allow the Colville tribes to update its staffing levels,” said the letter. “Both outcomes would benefit not only the Colville tribes and its members but would also provide new investment in the health care infrastructure of north central Washington, which would be a benefit to all.”
“The Colville tribes is very pleased that Congressman Newhouse and our congressional delegation communicated to IHS the critical need for a new Omak clinic,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “If our application is successful, the new health providers, specialized staff and technology that the facility would bring will benefit all of north central Washington by creating greater access to resources and increased capacity to serve.”
