WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mobile office hours are planned Sept. 8 in Omak by staff members of U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District.
The session is planned from 1-3 p.m. in Civic League Park on South Ash Street.
People can one-on-one assistance with questions or issues related to federal agencies. Mobile office hours are open to the public; no appointment is necessary.
In addition, constituents can visit and seek assistance from Newhouse’s permanent offices in Yakima and the Tri-Cities, he said. People are asked to call ahead to ensure staff is not attending out-of-office meetings and can accommodate necessary health precautions.
