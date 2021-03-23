WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, voted last week in favor of House Resolution 6, the American Dream and Promise Act.
“This bill is a step forward,” said Newhouse. “This legislation today will not be signed into law as written because it does not do enough to address our border crisis, but I voted today to send this bill to the Senate with the hope that we can work together to make improvements, achieve the required 60 votes, and – finally – send a lasting, legislative solution to the president’s desk.”
He said his vote is a signal that he am willing to work with my colleagues across the aisle and in both chambers to provide a permanent solution for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients in central Washington and across the country.
“Congress cannot keep kicking this can down the road, and until we have a comprehensive solution signed into law, these young people – who were brought to this country at no fault of their own – will continue to suffer,” said Newhouse. “There is no doubt about it: Illegal crossings at our border have reached a crisis point.
“Congress must offer clear, targeted and responsible solutions to secure our border, strengthen our national security, and deter future illegal migration. I will continue to work with my colleagues to do just that.”
The proposed Dream and Promise Act would provide legal status for DACA recipients and individuals with temporary protected status and deferred enforced departure.
To obtain such status, individuals would be required to adhere to strict guidelines, avoid criminal convictions and pay a fee.
In the 116th Congress, Newhouse was one of seven Republicans to vote in support of H.R. 6, citing the need for a bipartisan solution that provides certainty for DACA recipients and enhanced border security.
Washington has more than 17,000 DACA recipients, with one-third of them living in the 4th Congressional District. Newhouse said he represents more DACA recipients than any other Republican member of Congress.
The average Dreamer – DACA recipient - came to the United States at the age of 6 and now is 26. They speak English and are as culturally American as any native-born citizen, Newhouse said.
