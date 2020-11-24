WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I began to feel a little run down yesterday, so I took a COVID-19 test,” he said Nov. 18. “Last night, the results came back positive for the virus.
“My symptoms remain mild, and I am following CDC guidelines. I am quarantining and will continue to serve the people of central Washington from home,”
Elizabeth Daniels, a member of his staff, said Newhouse “is doing well and still has mild symptoms. He is taking meetings virtually and by phone, and because he is isolating, he has not been voting on the House floor.”
According to govtrack.us, as of Nov. 21, 84 members of Congress are or have been quarantined, tested positive for COVID-19 or came in contact with someone with COVID-19 since April.
Newhouse, 65, has represented the 4th District since Jan. 3, 2015. He recently was re-elected to his fourth two-year term.
In other Newhouse news, he recently was elected chairman of the Western Caucus for the 117th Congress.
“The Congressional Western Caucus is the premier organization advocating for rural policy issues throughout the West and beyond,” Newhouse said.
