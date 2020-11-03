Visit includes health care, economic development talks
OMAK – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse toured some of the Cold Springs Fire area last week, visited with health care officials, talked about economic development and more.
“Okanogan County is proof that central Washington is resilient,” said the 4th District Republican. “Amidst an unprecedented pandemic, these communities are working together to not only protect their families and loved ones from a virus but rebuild their homes, businesses and landmarks destroyed by the wildfires.”
He visited Omak and the Methow Valley.
“Throughout the trip, I met with so many hopeful people,” he said. “We discussed how I can help them meet the unique health care challenges rural areas face, how we can ensure prosperity throughout the pandemic and how we can rebuild our communities even stronger than before.”
Newhouse toured the district, focusing on the public and economic health of central Washington, said Elizabeth Daniels, Newhouse’s communications director.
He met with health care professionals and administrators, local officials and community leaders to learn about the impacts of COVID-19, health care needs and recovery plans in north central Washington.
“He also wanted to focus on wildfire recovery and prevention,” Daniels said.
He visited Grant, Adams, Benton, Franklin, Okanogan, Douglas and Yakima counties during the week.
The Okanogan County portion started with an Oct. 26 health care meeting at Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak.
He hosted a wildfire recovery roundtable with local elected officials, community leaders and tribal representatives to discuss the recent wildfires, recovery efforts and prevention. Items they discussed included federal disaster funding and the need for expanded rural broadband to strengthen emergency communications.
Sheriff Tony Hawley took Newhouse a tour of Cold Springs Fire damage. They drove through some of the damaged area, stopped by the fallen Omak mill and ended at T3 Ranch.
“Federal funding could go a long way toward recovery, but rural communities are at a disadvantage when it comes to accessing these funds,” said Newhouse. “As I continue to work in Congress to ensure disaster recovering funding is accessible to those who need it most, I am so proud to represent the people of central Washington who come together – year after year – to protect and rebuild our communities.”
On Oct. 27 spoke with the Methow business people at Sun Mountain Lodge about economic development. One of the biggest concerns was keeping restaurants afloat throughout the winter when they cannot seat customers outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.