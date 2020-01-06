EAST WENATCHEE – No rate increase is included in the Douglas County Public Utility District’s 2020 budget, which was passed Dec. 23.
During the meeting, commissioners collected comments about a proposed rate increase. General Manager Gary Ivory presented information on load growth, Clean Energy Transformation Act compliance, infrastructure needs, customer class kilowatt-hour usage and the proposed rate changes.
Sixty seven people attended the public comment portion of the meeting, with 30 commenting.
Commissioners thanked the public for attending. No action was taken.
When the budget vote came, a rate increase was omitted.
Working capital is expected to decrease by $6.8 million. The preliminary capital budget is $32.3 million, of which $22 million is for electrical facilities. The balance of capital spending is for improvements and new connections to the Douglas County Community Network, for new equipment, and for right of way easement costs.
Commissioners also adopted the 2020 Wells Hydroelectric Project operating expense budget which totals $41.2 million.
The capital budget totals $40.3 million. Major items include generating unit refurbishment, 300T gantry crane replacement, recreation action plan items and generator circuit breaker replacements.
Also approved were environmental reviews for the 2020 distribution system capital budget and the 2020 Wells Hydroelectric Project operating, capital and extraordinary expense budget.
In other business, the board:
-Authorized an amendment to the interlocal cooperative agreement for operating the Withrow Water System with the Town of Mansfield. The change will add operation of the Wells Hydroelectric Project water system to the agreement and increase the compensation to $400 per month.
-Approved a request for qualifications for engineering consulting services for repairs, maintenance and alteration of infrastructure at PUD hatchery facilities.
The next meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the district’s East Wenatchee office.
