OKANOGAN – Arian Noma, Okanogan County prosecuting attorney for nearly two years, is resigning effective Jan. 15, 2021, citing a budgetary impasse with commissioners and racial attacks made against him.
He said he has no definite plans, but likely will go into private practice – possibly doing immigration law.
Noma said in an interview that he is frustrated with the budget for his office, including the pay he’s allowed to offer his staff and level of staffing. He said he’s not blaming the county, because he knows money is tight, but added that his attorneys are putting in 60- to 80-hour weeks and are bogged down with the number of cases they must handle.
He also cited a racist attitude toward him, and concerns for his family’s safety.
Noma was elected in 2018 and took office in January 2019. He previously served as an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore City and Carroll County, Md., from 2006-2010, and was in private practice before being elected.
In his resignation announcement, Noma cited his efforts to whittle down a backlog of cases, only to be thwarted when jury trials were shut down because of COVID-19.
“Thus despite our efforts, a lack of funding to hire more attorneys and rapid employee turnover means the cases sitting in review status are yet again quickly multiplying,” he wrote.
The county’s budget crisis “is one of the most pressing dilemmas and threats to public safety,” and his office’s budget is “woefully deficient,” he continued.
His office is short-staffed by at least seven attorneys and three support staff; his two Superior Court deputy prosecutors have more than 100 cases apiece at any one time, he wrote.
One was promoted to a Superior Court position just a few weeks ago.
“One deputy currently has 242 open cases and the other has 140,” he said in his statement, adding that his personal caseload was more than 60 cases, most of which were serious crimes or homicides, plus the entire appellate unit of 30-40 cases.
Meanwhile, the county adheres to the state’s indigent defense standards prohibiting a defense attorney from having more than 100 felonies at a time.
“This limit makes sense; a lawyer with too many cases cannot serve all of his or her clients effectively,” he wrote. “While this rule does not strictly apply to prosecutors, it is not good practice to allow deputy prosecutors to have more than 100 felonies at any given time. But, because this office does not have a specific client in criminal cases, Okanogan County government does not believe that this rule applies to the prosecutor’s office.”
He noted the prosecutor’s office historically has been underfunded.
Okanogan County Commissioner Chris Branch said commissioners “could not support Mr. Noma’s budget expectations for increased staffing, so I imagine that it frustrated him to the point of resignation.”
Commissioners Andy Hover and Jim DeTro did not respond to a Chronicle request for comment.
Noma also said he has been the target of racially motivated attacks and harassment, including a Facebook page “set up for the sole purpose of harassing my home, family, voters and friends that supported me.”
He said he has been referred to on the page, No More Noma for Prosecutor, as “man,” “prosecutor” and “boy,” with quotes included, and not as man, prosecutor or by his last name.
His home address and vehicle description were posted, which caused his family fear and anxiety, he wrote.
“I really wanted to be in public service,” he said in the interview, but added that the Facebook page “is very hateful. They told me my ancestry” without asking.
“While civil criticism of any public office is merited, it pains me to say there have been undue attacks on this office and its leaders, including racially motivated attacks that are unequivocally un-American,” he wrote.
“I routinely received vile attacks about my race, ancestry, and even the color of my skin,” he continued. “My home and minor children have been watched, my vehicles have been followed and photographed …”
In a Dec. 10 post, administrators of the No More Noma for Prosecutor page took issue with his complaint of racism on its page. The post said it also targeted “white” officials (quotes included in the post), including Steve Brown, unsuccessful candidate for county sheriff in 2018; Teagan Levine, who is Noma’s secretary, and Alex Thomason, a Brewster attorney.
“This campaign had nothing to do with race and more to do with holding an elected official accountable for his actions,” said the post.
Brown, Levine and Thomason are not elected officials.
The post said its administrators don’t care about the color of people’s skin but more “about the danger imposed on our families by criminals Arian Noma failed to prosecute.”
The group claims Noma did not prosecute a number of people who should have been, that he did not spend his departmental budget wisely, that he received a raise while in office and that his office has had high turnover.
Noma, in his statement, said appellate and connected cases were brought up to date during his tenure, and that a number of “major offenders” were prosecuted, including Mark Worth (attempted murder), Philip Lester (retrial for child rape and molestation), Jon DeVon (felony threats and other charges) and others.
“Accomplishments such as these benefit Okanogan County residents and administer justice in alignment with our state and federal constitutions,” he wrote. “There are still many serious cases to try, and I am confident that the prosecutor’s office shall not rest until justice is done.”
Branch said the county Republican Party will provide commissioners with three names of people willing to take on the prosecutor position. From those, commissioners will select Noma’s successor.
