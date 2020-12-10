OKANOGAN – Arian Noma, Okanogan County prosecuting attorney for nearly two years, is resigning effective Jan. 15, 2021.
He said he is frustrated with the budget for his office, including the pay he’s allowed to offer his staff and level of staffing. He said he’s not blaming the county, but said his attorneys are putting in 60- to 80-hour weeks and are bogged down with the number of cases they must handle.
He also cited a racist attitude toward him, and concerns for his family’s safety.
For Noma's resignation statement, see photographs accompanying this story.
