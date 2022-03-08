WENATCHEE – Nominations will be accepted until March 31 for the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation’s WVC distinguished alumni award.
The award recognizes an alumnus who has:
-Distinguished himself or herself in a professional field.
-Made significant contributions to the community on a local, state, national or international level.
-Demonstrated integrity in the personal life and gained the respect of peers.
A group may be considered for the award, but all members must be alumni. To qualify for this award, the nominee must have attended WVC for a year or longer.
Nominations can be submitted by completing the nomination form at wvc.edu/Awards.
