WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Valley College Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2020 WVC distinguished alumni award.
Nomination forms must be submitted or postmarked by Aug. 16.
The award recognizes alumni who have:
-Distinguished themselves in their chosen professional field.
-Made significant contributions to their community on a local, state, national or international level.
-Demonstrated integrity in their personal life and gained the respect of their peers.
A group may be considered for the award, but all members must be alumni. To qualify, the nominee must have attended WVC for a year or longer.
The award dates back 35 years. Last year, 1993 graduate Barbara Walters received the award for her passion for connecting people and communities, and her desire and direction for education and professional growth. She is executive director of the North Central Regional Library.
The nomination form can be found at wvc.edu/Awards. The foundation anticipates honoring the 2020 recipient at its scholarship reception in the fall.
