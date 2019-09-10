OKANOGAN - Nominees are sought for the Okanogan County Community Action Council board.
Low-income individuals or people who work with the low-income population are sought to run for election.
Application information is available at http://occac.com/about-us/staff-and-board/, from the Community Action office at 424 S. Second Ave., Okanogan, or by calling 509-422-4041.
Nominations are open until Sept. 15. On Sept. 16, candidates will be announced and voting will occur in the Community Action office. Voting will end Sept. 23 and results will be announced at the Sept. 25 board meeting.
More information is available from Executive Director Lael Duncan.
