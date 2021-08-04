SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Small, non-farm businesses in seven Washington counties are eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The loans aim to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought that began June 1.
Chelan County is the primary county for eligibility. Neighboring counties, also eligible, are Douglas, King, Kittitas, Okanogan, Skagit and Snohomish.
“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,” said Tanya N. Garfield, director of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.
Small, non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private, non-profit organizations of any size may qualify for economic injury disaster loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred.
“Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage,” said Garfield. “These loans have an interest rate of 2.88 percent for businesses and 2 percent for private, non-profit organizations, a maximum term of 30 years, and are available to small businesses and most private, non-profits without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship.”
By law, SBA makes such loans available when the U.S. secretary of agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The secretary declared the disaster July 26.
Businesses engaged primarily in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by the secretary’s declaration, said Garfield.
More information is available at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/, 800-659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Application deadline is March 28, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.