WINTHROP – Clearing is scheduled to start Monday, April 5, on Highway 20, the North Cascades Highway.
Depending on weather conditions, reopening usually takes about four to six weeks, said the state Department of Transportation.
Dozens of avalanche paths cross the highway, making it too dangerous to keep the highway open through the winter, said the department. In 2020, the North Cascades closed Nov. 13.
“Our maintenance and avalanche control crews assess snow levels and avalanche conditions in early spring to determine a date to begin reopening work,” said the state announcement. “This year’s snow levels were slightly higher than average and the Liberty Bell avalanche chutes still hold a substantial amount of snow.
“This presents a potential safety hazard for reopening crews, so allowing for additional melt-off makes more manageable and safer conditions for workers.”
Crews will start on the east and west ends of the highway and work toward a meeting, usually somewhere between Rainy and Washington passes. There’s about seven feet of snow on the highway, not counting avalanche chutes.
Crews use several specialized equipment, including a larger bulldozer and a blower that gathers snow and shoots it off the roadway, according to department officials.
During clearing, crews must be attentive to avalanche danger and watch for rocks, tree limbs and other debris that can damage the machinery and delay the clearing. Once the roadway is cleared, crews will repair guardrail, signs, and pavement damaged by snow slides during the closure, said the department.
Hikers, skiers, snowmobilers and other recreationalists will still be able to use the highway Fridays through Sundays once clearing begins.
