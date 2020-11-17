MAZAMA – North Cascades Highway closed temporarily Friday, Nov. 13, and for the season Nov. 16.
Snow over the weekend and a forecast for more led to the closure decision. As of mid-morning Monday, snow was falling in the Okanogan Valley as well.
“We thought we would be open at least another week or so, but since then 25 inches have fallen and we are seeing some slides,” said Lauren Loebsack, state Department of Transportation spokeswoman, on Friday.
The closure points start at milepost 134, the Ross Dam Trailhead, and milepost 171, Silver Star gate west of Mazama.
“When significant snow begins to fall, (state) crews will move the wester closure point back to milepost 130, Colonial Creek Campground, and the eastern closure point to milepost 178, Early Winters Campground,” said state Department of Transportation officials.
“These weather-dependent changes usually happen in January,” they said. “Signs along (Highway) 20 are posted in advance of the closure points and updates on the (department) website will reflect where the road is closed.”
Hikers, skiers, snowmobilers and other recreationalists can access the closed portion of the highway during winter. People should use designated parking areas to allow plow drivers the space they need to clear snow around the closed stretch’s access gates, said DOT officials.
The highway is closed because of avalanche risk, so people using the area should check forecasts and be away of the possibility of quickly changing conditions. North Cascades National Park’s website also contains updates.
The state’s northernmost route through the Cascades closed for the winter of 2019-2020 on Dec. 11, 2019. Clearing began in late March 2020, but was suspended a week later because of coronavirus concerns. The highway opened May 12.
