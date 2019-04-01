MAZAMA – Work to clear the 37 miles of Highway 20 connecting the Skagit and Methow valleys began March 25.
From the east side, state Department of Transportation crews cleared the state’s northernmost route through the Cascade Mountains from Early Winters up seven miles to Silver Star Gate and kept going. By mid-morning March 26, they cleared one lane for an additional seven miles to Lone Fir Campground.
Barricades will remain in place at Early Winters because crews will need to remove some trees that pose a danger to travelers before it’s safe to allow people beyond the gate.
Meanwhile, the department’s west side maintenance crew began clearing from Colonial Creek to the Ross Lake Overlook at Diablo Gate.
The crews expect to meet between Rainy and Washington passes within four to six weeks. The work can take longer if there is late spring snow or move more quickly if warmer temperatures accelerate snowmelt, officials said.
Once crews clear the snow, they will make necessary repairs to the highway, including guardrails, signs, stripes and pavement patches.
Reopening will provide:
-Another route between western and eastern Washington for travelers.
-Access to more miles of US Bike Route 10.
-Access to hiking trailheads and campgrounds.
During an assessment trip on March 18, department avalanche and maintenance staff found six feet of snow at Rainy and Washington passes; that’s four feet less than last year.
Public access between the closure gates is allowed during the winter months, but during the Monday through Thursday clearing process, that space is a legal work zone closed to the public because of heavy equipment used in clearing.
In spring 2018, crews needed seven weeks to clear the highway. Clearing started on March 26, and the highway reopened May 11.
The latest opening was in 1974, when the highway reopened on June 14. During the winter of 1976-77, the highway remained open all year – the only time that’s happened since the highway opened Sept. 2, 1972.
Last fall, the highway closed for the season Nov. 28, 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.