MAZAMA – The state Department of Transportation plans to start clearing the North Cascades Highway on Monday, March 23.
After assessing snow levels in avalanche chutes March 10, the agency decided to begin clearing the state’s northernmost route through the Cascades. Highway 20 has been closed since Dec. 11, 2019.
The department’s avalanche control team analyzed the snow pack and studied the extended forecast before deciding clearing should begin. The team will monitor conditions during the clearing process.
Crews will start clearing snow near Early Winters on the east side on March 23, and near Diablo on the west side on March 30. The east and west teams will clear the highway Mondays through Thursdays until they meet.
Spring snow can delay or extend clearing, which usually takes about six weeks, said department officials.
Crews also will clear ditches of winter debris, and replace and repair guardrail.
People who want to use the closed section of road for recreation can do so Friday through Sunday when crews are not working.
