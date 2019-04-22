DIABLO – With a swing of the gates, the seasonal stretch of the North Cascades Highway opened for the season April 18.
Crews began clearing the northernmost route through the Cascades on March 25.
Reopening provides:
-Another route between western and eastern Washington for drivers.
-Access to more of U.S. Bike Route 10.
-Access to hiking and campgrounds.
State Department of Transportation maintenance crews and avalanche technicians completed opening preparations last week by causing controlled snow slides to clear avalanche chutes above the road, repaired and replaced guardrail and pavement, and cleared ditches of debris to channel water from melting snow.
The agency reminds people that winter conditions still can be present along the highway. Those planning hiking, camping or snow activities should prepare for limited parking until snow melts, and should not stop or park in the travel lanes.
For safety, people driving and bicycling should obey highway signs and avoid stopping below snow slide areas such as Liberty Bell Mountain east of Washington Pass, the agency said.
There are limited facilities between Diablo and Mazama, so travelers should be prepared with a stocked emergency kit and make sure the vehicle has been maintained. An emergency kit should include a flashlight, batteries, blanket, snacks, water, gloves, boots and a first aid kit.
Motorcyclists and bicyclists should expect sand on the road until temperatures warm.
