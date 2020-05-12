MAZAMA – North Cascades Highway opened this morning, May 12.
The highway closed for the winter Dec. 11, 2019. Clearing began in late March, but was suspended a week later because of coronavirus concerns.
Clearing resumed a couple weeks ago, with officials saying a “soft” opening was planned, without the usual publicity and ceremonial opening of gates.
“This route provides vital alternative access in this area that is critical in case of natural disaster, such as forest fires, and supports freight movement, particularly timber haul,” said the state Department of Transportation.
Officials noted that North Cascades National Park is closed to all visitors until further notice. Facilities along and access off the highway are limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.