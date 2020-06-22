State works on other area road projects
ROCKPORT – Cleanup and repair of series of rockslides blocking both lanes on Highway 20/North Cascades Highway began June 22, with work expected to take at least a month.
The road was blocked June 10 when about 150 cubic yards of debris fell onto both lanes of the highway. By the next morning, more rocks had fallen. State Department of Transportation crews estimate 1,000 cubic yards of debris – about 70 dump truck loads – will need to be removed.
A detour takes travelers around the slide area via Highway 530 and Cascade River Road between Rockport and Marblemount. Emergency vehicles will be escorted through the cleanup area.
Interwest Construction contractor crews working for the state Department of Transportation expect the work to take at least a month, depending on weather. Initial evaluations by geotechnical engineers show the slope above the highway is unstable and will require removing overhanging trees and rocks before reinforcing the slope with dowels to hold rock in place.
Funding for the project comes from Washington state’s preservation funds. The project is expected to cost around $700,000.
The state Department of Transportation and contractors are working on several road projects in Okanogan County:
-A multi-county chip seal project includes work on Highway 20 from milepost 194 to milepost 209 on Highway 20 between Winthrop, milepost zero to milepost 30.74 on Highway 153 from Pateros to Twisp, and milepost 274.66 to milepost 288.87 on Highway 20 from Aeneas Valley Road to Wauconda Pass.
The contract includes asphalt paving, chip sealing, shoulder and pavement repair, bridge deck repair, 37 miles of centerline rumble strips and new pavement markings.
-Guardrail repair is underway near the summit of Loup Loup Pass.
-Shoulder washout repair is being done on Highway 20 between Wauconda and Republic.
-Shoulder washout repair is underway on Highway 97 between Riverside and Boundary Point Road north of Oroville.
-Ditching and shoulder repair work is underway to fix washout damage on Highway 155 between Nespelem and Omak. Travelers can expect delays.
