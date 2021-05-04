clearing

State crews clear the highway below Liberty Bell Mountain in late April.

 Washington Department of Transportation

MAZAMA - The state Department of Transportation has announced that the North Cascades Highway will open at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.

Clearing work is wrapping up. The state's northernmost highway through the Cascades has been closed since last fall because of snow.

