TONASKET — A little more than 100 patients were vaccinated during a walk-in, mass vaccination Feb. 27, at Oroville High School. The event was hosted by North Valley Hospital.
“I believe it was the first event in the county that was held without registrations or waiting lists and demonstrates that for patients eligible for B1 the vaccine is becoming increasingly available,” North Valley Hospital CEO John McReynolds said. “If patients are able to sign up one of the portals listed at okanogancoun
tycovid19.org/covid-19-vaccine/ they can get an appointment to get their vaccine, but for those that can’t navigate the online registrations, or just to make it as easy as possible, this model of walk-in event is something we are going to repeat.
During a regular North Valley Hospital board of commissioners’ meeting Thursday, Feb. 25, McReynolds said hospital’s recent focus has been on vaccines.
He said 5,825 vaccines have been distributed, “so that’s a great number (and) we are still working really hard.”
The demand for vaccines has slowed a little bit but, he said he anticipates an increase as residents become eligible for their booster shots in the coming weeks.
“Every day we get fewer people on the list that we’re able to vaccine,” he said.
As of last week, McReynolds said the hospital had more than 2,000 doses on hand, and recently sent 450 to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak.
“We are definitely a little bit overstocked on the vaccine side,” he said. “Next week is going to be a busy week because we’ll have a lot of second doses.”
As of Wednesday, 11,784 Okanogan County residents had received a vaccine.
In other hospital business, commissioners:
• Approved $86,603 in bad debt; $1,004 in charity care; $1,761,381 in accounts payable vouchers; $3,417 in payroll vouchers; and $276,175 in long-term care accounts payable.
• Approved to authorize McReynolds, Alan Ulrich and Chad Schmitt to discuss with legal counsel a contract for a new electronic medical record software provider. They are to present the contract to commissioner next month for final approval.
• Approved to surplus various hospital items,
• Approved a credit card limit increase from $50,000 to $100,000. The same internal controls and policies for usage will remain in place.
• Heard various department head reports.
Hospital leaders will meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, via Google Hangouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.