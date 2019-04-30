TONASKET — North Valley Hospital’s Extended Care division reported a gain of $12,489 for the month of March, despite an expected loss of $37,488.
Census data showed an approximate increase of 10 percent over a year ago in Extended Care.
In 2014 then-district board officials pondered the closure of the facility citing significant financial losses.
“Year to date, Extended Care lost $8,000 against a budgeted loss of $122,000; a significant reduction in loss,” said Chief Financial Officer Alan Ulrich.
“It looks like (the) Extended Care financials are turning around,” said hospital chairwoman Jean Pfeifer.
Extended Care Manager Kim Black attributed the gains to Medicaid daily rates increasing to $198 and more private pay patients in-house, along with being at 93 percent full with 39 residents.
“We are meeting the 90 percent goal, which has greatly enhanced our financial outlook,” Black reported.
Ulrich reported March financials at a net loss of $320,523 against a budgeted gain of $130,824. The hospital division, budgeted for a gain of $168,654, lost $333,013.
The hospital district’s cash in banks at the end of March totaled $6,438,973. Ulrich said with average daily expenses at about $60,000, this left 110 days cash on hand, compared to 115 at the end of February, or a reduction of about $243,000.
Ulrich said the most significant changes for the hospital are in in-patient Medicare, with volumes going from 108 percent in January to 85 percent in March. He reported self-pay, the accounts most likely to be written off as charity care, went from $20,000 to over $100,000 in March.
“So there were a combination of factors that created a red-ink month in March,” said Ulrich.
The hospital also had three Guardian Care patients in March. Guardian Care is when a patient no longer qualifies for coverage by Medicare for acute care or swing bed services, but don’t yet have the capability to care for themselves or have anywhere to go.
“We had to apply to the state to provide care for them, and in the meantime we had to provide the services, as we did not have a safe discharge plan for them,” said Director of Nursing Marcia Naillon.
Year to date totals at the end of March for Guardian Care bed days were 226.
“As a public hospital, we cannot deny care, nor would we,” said CEO Scott Graham.
The board approved a surgeon to begin practicing part-time at NVH. Dr. Dean Quigley, a general surgeon from Mid Valley Hospital, scheduled to start Monday, April 29, will be practicing at NVH a few days per month.
“We have not had a robust surgery month for a long time, partly due to not a lot of surgeons in the area. Our goal is to get to 50 surgeries per month, and we are now at 13 for April,” said Graham.
He said accumulated revenue was running under what they would expect for the end of the month, with April at $175,000 below what they anticipated. Graham attributed it primarily to a downturn in volume this month. He said it was common for rural hospitals to see a drop in volume this time of year.
“Three Rivers had a loss for March, and other hospitals are reporting he same,” said Graham. “We are at the mercy of the season and whatever disease process happens to be out there. What we can control is making sure patients have a great experience here and want to return.”
Graham said cutting staff was not an option for the district to save costs.
“Rural hospitals have gotten about as lean as they can and still continue providing services,” said Graham. “Cutting costs feels gratifying as a quick fix, but that is not going to save us. What will is growing.”
Graham said immediate goals along with increasing surgeries were to increase swing bed admissions, which are reimbursed at $108 per $100 billed, increasing acute care admissions, and increasing community confidence.
“We are at a shortage of physicians nationwide,” said Graham. “And we are also under tremendous regulatory pressures, more so for a public hospital with more rules and regulations to deal with. A significant amount of full-time employees are dedicated to administration of regulatory compliance. With a sparsely populated community, there’s no easy fix.”
Dr. Rosie Dhillon will be coming at the end of August, recruited to work halftime at NVH and halftime at Three Rivers. Recruitment continues for a Family Practice/Obstetrics doctor (FPOB).
Graham said an opportunity to collaborate with Family Health Services, who recruited a couple of doctors with OB and surgery credentials, was missed when the couple chose to go to Alaska.
“We signed with a recruiting firm with the goal to have them market and bring candidates to us to get someone in ASAP,” said Graham. “Our goal is to find someone in the next 90 days. We’ll keep beating the brush to try and make that happen.”
Ulrich reported a recruiter spent a day on campus, with NVH agreeing to approximately $24,000 for marketing expenses including six months of electronic social media and direct mail sent out to physicians nationwide who might have ties to Washington.
In other business, the board:
Authorized the creation of a funded depreciation reserve. The funds will be used for future purchases of capital assests including medical equipment.
Depreciation expense for the month of March was at $108,380 for the hospital and $3,334 for long-term care for a total of $111,713.
CNO Marcia Naillon gave information on Summit Pacific Medical, as presented at the Northwest Rural Health Conference. Located in Gray’s County, Wash., the public hospital district operating a critical access hospital serves a population roughly the same size as Tonasket. They recently opened a new, 600-square-foot facility featuring health and wellness programs and services. Naillon said the $33 million project was funded by USDA.
