TONASKET — North Valley Hospital board agreed Feb. 28 to take out a $1.05 million loan to renovate for a rural health clinic and replace boilers.
Chief Operations Officer John McReynolds told the board an initial bid for renovations to the Verbeck Building (formerly North Valley Assisted Living) came in at $283,000.
He said four alternative bids were received, and carpeting and a patio area were scrapped, bringing the total cost of the project to $233,000.
“We are going to look to finance $1.05 million of that,” Chief Financial Officer Alan Ulrich said. “We are asking the board to approve $1,050,000 funding with Alliance Funding Group.”
Ulrich said $686,578 would go toward replacing boilers and the remaining balance would go toward renovating six rooms in the Verbeck Building for exam rooms.
Plans call for new flooring, electrical work, lighting changes and window treatments, according to McReynolds.
Ulrich said a $70,000 invoice for engineering work has been received. Including sales tax, architectural and licensing cost and contingency funds; the district is budgeting for $31,000.
Ulrich said capital cost for the project will be $412,786. An additional $75,000 will be needed to equip the clinic with basic items including chairs, exam tables and other medial tools.
Interest will be at 3.8 percent for the eight-year loan.
McReynolds added the district received a $100,000 grant to help fund the clinic project.
“People are wondering about what they can do to have access to a primary care physician, because they really feel the loss of Confluence and they don’t like being told at Confluence, ‘Well, you’ll have to go down to Omak now,’” board Chairwoman Jean Pfeifer said.
Commissioner Adam Tibbs echoed that.
“I feel, as a commissioner, we need to step up to the plate to help our community so they can see doctors and get the health care that they need,” Tibbs said. “I’m in support of it.”
“It’s going to cost us some money up front, but if we can get it set up right, get the right doctors in there and get the community accustomed to using it, it’s an opportunity for us to turn our revenue cycle around a little bit,” Commissioner Jerry Bradley said. “It’s going to take time. It ain’t going to happen in a year or two years. It’s going to take a while for that practice to build and generate enough revenue … but we’ve got to start somewhere.”
Commissioner Herb Wandler agreed.
“It costs a little to get going, but you have to do that no matter what kind of business you’re in,” Wandler said. “It takes a little while to pay off some of the things you need to do and start making a profit on it.”
No mention of made about who would staff the proposed clinic.
In addition to the clinic renovations, Tibbs said he’s glad to see the boilers being replaced.
“I don’t want to spend the money,” he said. “I know we have to get a loan for eight years; I don’t feel comfortable going through another winter with that boiler. Thank goodness it’s lasted 70 years, but I really think it’s time.”
The district approved a resolution last year to replace the boilers after years of discussion and considering geothermal options.
In other business, the board:
• Approved $44,595 in bad debt; $46,564 in bad debt corrected from January meeting amount; $24,699 in charity care; $$1,746,763 in accounts payable; $100 in public relations; $272,847 in long-term care accounts payable; $834 in cancellation of outstanding hospital warrants.
• Heard a financial report from Ulrich.
He said the hospital’s net income for the month of January was $45,089. The long-term care division posted a loss of $65,508. The total net was a loss of $11,419.
He said the district slipped to 87.6 days of cash on hand.
• Agreed to host a town hall discussion about the district March 4 at the Community Cultural Center in Tonasket and March 5 at the Oroville Senior Center. Both discussions will begin at 7 p.m.
• Agreed to use U.S. bank for depository accounts for the long-term care division.
• Agreed to use Umpqua Bank for hospital banking services.
• Approved increasing credit limits of administration credit cards.
The resolution allows a total of $35,000 for administrative credit. McReynolds and Administrative Secretary Teresa Webber will each receive a $15,000 limit; Director of Nursing Services for Extended Care Kim Black will receive a $2,000 limit; Ulrich will receive a $3,000 limit.
• Agreed to purchase Insight network switches for the district’s fiber optic/computer network for $39,633.
• Approved the reappointments of Drew Garcia, physician assistant-certified; Thomas Dreher, doctor of osteopathic medicine; Dr. Thomas Grant; Jason Furbee and Billie Stimac, certified registered nurse anesthetists.
•Heard various commissioner and department head reports.
• Heard from residents Deanna Visser and Joanne Dagnon.
Dagnon questioned whether the board and administration were aware of comments on the street about employee practices at the hospital.
“The handling of a few unprofessional employee episodes have become public knowledge,” she said. “Employees are concerned with keeping their jobs, consequently with fear of losing their jobs or retaliation. Some episodes have gone unreported, therefore creating a possible hostile work environment.”
She urged the board and administration to make sure employees are treated equally with respect and dignity.
CEO Scott Graham thanked Dagnon and said employees should use the chain of command to report any concerns.
Pfeifer added personnel issues should be taken to supervisors and noted the hospital is an equal opportunity employer.
