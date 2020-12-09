TONASKET – North Valley Extended Care is scheduled to be among the first to get shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, once it has been approved for use in the United States and made available.
Less than a week after the Great Britain became the first Western nation to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, health care providers there are gearing up to start giving the first doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Vaccinations were set to begin Tuesday in England, Wales and Scotland. Northern Ireland is scheduled to start next week.
“The initial quantity is 975 doses, which are more than enough to vaccinate all of the front-line workers in the hospital, clinic and nursing home,” said North Valley Hospital District CEO John McReynolds. “We are working with other local organizations to discuss sharing the initial shipment to ensure all of the health care professionals in the county can have access as soon as possible regardless of where they work.”
He said the timeline and other details are still be worked out.
The announcement came as North Valley Extended Care is dealing with an outbreak among residents and staff. As of Monday, Dec. 7, the facility has had 15 resident deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to officials, as of Friday, 33 residents had tested for COVID. The facility is licensed for 42 beds.
“The disease continues to run its course and we have had additional deaths connected to the outbreak,” said McReynolds.
Lauri Jones, community health director with Okanogan County Public Health, said the numbers are not yet reflected on the county’s COVID-19 website. Once death certificates are issued, the numbers will be updated.
McReynolds said employees are holding up well, “but it continues to be an emotional time and we grieve with the families that have lost loves ones.”
Some employees also have been sickened. Two who were hospitalized are doing well, and many other employees who tested positive have completed their quarantine period and are back to work, he said.
The North Valley outbreak is part of a rise in positive cases county wide, which is following the trend in Washington and around the nation.
According to the county’s COVID-19 website, nine new cases were reported for Dec. 3, bringing the number of positive cases county-wide to 1,378 since the pan demic began. As of Friday, the county’s incidence rate was 234 positive cases per 100,000 population in a rolling 14-day period.
One hundred cases were reported in the 14-day period ending Dec. 4. Total deaths, not counting the North Valley cases, numbered 15.
Cases reported Dec. 3 included four in Tonasket, two in Oroville and one each in Brewster, Carlton and Nespelem.
Jones said most cases in Okanogan County can be attributed to people traveling outside the area or to gatherings.
“We will probably see an increase” as the holiday period continues.
Not all the travel has been for holiday-related purposes, she said.
“It’s ridiculous when parents take kids out of state for non-sanctioned sporting events,” she said.
People who don’t wear masks and take other safety precautions, and who travel willy-nilly “are putting people at risk,” she said. “There are reasons for the (state) rules. We may not like them, but we expect people to adhere to them for the greater good.”
She said everyone is “COVID-weary,” but added that it’s “time to buck up for the ones we love. I don’t understand why people would put others at risk. You have a responsibility … No one has a right to infect others with a potentially fatal disease.”
Confluence Health/Central Washington Hospital, where Okanogan County sends its most severe COVID cases, announced Friday, Dec. 4, that it was full.
As of Friday morning, the Wenatchee hospital reported 26 COVID hospitalizations, with six patients on ventilators, nine in intensive care and 23 in isolation.
By Monday, the hospital reported 36 COVID hospitalizations, with eight on ventilators, eight in intensive care and 31 in isolation.
Two of those hospitalized are from Okanogan County, along with 19 from Chelan County, six each from Douglas and Grant counties, and one each from Adams County, Pennington and “other.”
“The hospital is full,” according to a Friday video message from Confluence Health CEO Dr. Peter Rutherford.
“Our health care system is on the brink,” he said. “We need you to stay home, and wear your mask whenever you are around people not in your usual household.”
(His full message is on The Chronicle’s website and Facebook page.)
As of Friday afternoon, Ferry County had 56 new cases in the previous 14 days, including two on Thursday, to bring the total to 104 since the pandemic began, according to Northeast Tri-County Health District. One death has been recorded.
Meanwhile, a couple local schools have reported COVID-19 cases.
“We are experiencing positive COVID-19 cases at Virginia Grainger (Elementary), Okanogan Middle School and Okanogan High School,” said a message to the community from Superintendent Ashley Goetz. “We can confirm transmission has not happened in the school environment.”
She said parents and guardians were notified of any exposure and whether quarantining is necessary.
Jones said Monday that she was unaware of the district’s COVID situation.
North Omak Elementary School, which was closed for two weeks prior to Thanksgiving, reopened Nov. 30 and, so far, has not had any new cases, said Omak district Superintendent Michael Porter on Monday. The school went to all-online learning during the closure.
To the north, the Curlew School District notified parents and guardians Nov. 30 that a secondary student had tested positive for COVID-19. Those who were in close contact with the student were notified and advised to quarantine.
Okanogan County Public Health, in an announcement last week, asked people to be vigilant about protecting community members, especially those who are most vulnerable to the virus and those who work with or come into daily contact with those who are most vulnerable.
“Please continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid large gatherings,” said the district. “For the health of your family, neighbors and friends, it is critical to wear a mask when in public.”
The state Department of Health urges people to limit their holiday celebrations to members of their immediate households only, and has offered tips for celebrations:
-Avoid close contact with people outside the household, and stay at least six feet away from others.
-Wear a cloth face covering when around people from outside the household, including family members and close friends who live elsewhere. Make sure the mask fits snugly over the nose and mouth.
-Avoid confined, indoor spaces. Avoid poorly ventilated and fully enclosed indoor spaces. Open windows and doors if possible. Celebrate outdoors if possible.
-Wash or sanitize hands often. That includes children’s hands.
-Stay home if sick or recently exposed to someone with COVID-19.
