OMAK – Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare is getting a grant to assist individuals with opioid use disorder.
The Washington State Health Care Authority grant is in response to the opioid abuse crisis and declaration of a public health emergency in the state.
Funds were awarded as part of a larger grant issued to the authority by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
OBHC has employed a recovery care manager to develop and manage a recovery care plan for individuals seeking assistance with their recovery from opioid use disorder.
“This staff person will provide support and guidance and work with individuals on eliminating barriers to their recovery,” said an OBHC announcement.
The manager will provide peer counseling, crisis management, support to families and ongoing monitoring of progress toward goals, with an eventual plan of discharge from the program. Funds are available to assist with child care, work clothing, dental care, vehicle repairs and other identified needs that are barriers to the success of the person’s recovery care plan.
To be eligible to receive services, an individual must have a diagnosis of opioid use disorder or a demonstrated history opioid overdose problems.
OBHC is working with Family Health Centers and New Start Clinics to help identify individuals who may benefit from the program. It is not a requirement that the individual be a client of OBHC.
More information is available from Mindy McCoy at 509-826-6191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.