OMAK - Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare will receive almost $453,000 in federal money to expand access to and improve behavioral health services in Okanogan County.
The agency was notified of the grant by the office of Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.
The federal substance abuse and mental health services administration certified community behavioral health clinic expansion grant also includes services for substance/opioid use disorders.
“We are especially grateful for this funding because it comes at a time when we are seeing increased need for behavioral health services, especially with the added stressors of COVID-19,” said Dennis Rabidou, chairman of the OBHC board. “It will help us not only accommodate the increased need, it will help us improve our ability to serve our most vulnerable community members.”
Funding will be used to help expand mental health and substance use disorder outpatient treatment, including counseling, case management, life skills training, treatment, prevention, education and supportive housing assistance for those who are uninsured or underinsured.
It also will allow expansion of supportive services provided by Highland Clubhouse to those who are living in recovery from mental health and substance/opioid use disorders and those with developmental disabilities.
Highlands Clubhouse is a diverse community of individuals supporting each other in mental health wellness, including those living in recovery from mental illness, developmental disabilities, and substance use disorders.
