CAMP MURRAY – Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare, Omak, and the Colville Confederated Tribes are among several agencies in Washington to receive federal funding to respond to increased demand for service as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Washington State Health Care Authority announced distribution of more than $4 million in federal funding to the agencies.
“This is a time of great stress, uncertainty and isolation, and we must ensure that the well-being of Washingtonians is addressed,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “That includes making sure they can get the mental health counseling and substance use disorder treatment they need.
“These new resources will help meet the needs of residents as we all navigate this unprecedented, challenging time.”
“As Washington residents grapple with the stress and uncertainties of this time, we need to be sure there is an adequate support system to meet their needs and help them cope,” said HCA Director Sue Birch. “These grants will create and contribute to services to help our families, friends and neighbors during these times.”
OBHC and the tribe’s grants are part of the crisis counseling assistance training program. The statewide program will relieve stress on behavioral health crisis networks by giving people an outlet for their current stressors and providing referrals to services, said the state announcement.
Grants will fund a support line and 120 counselors and team leaders with regional partners, among t hem the tribe and OBHC.
