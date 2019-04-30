OMAK – The April 20 call to which a tribal police officer was responding when his vehicle was involved in an accident turned out to be a false report.
Colville Tribal Police Officer Mackenzie A. Shaffer, 29, Coulee Dam, was responding to back up Omak Police for a report of a man with a gun at North 40 Outfitters. The report indicated the man possibly was shooting.
A report by Omak Officer Shane Schaefer said he responded to the call and requested additional units, asked that a supervisor be notified and asked if there were any other calls about shots being fired.
“While heading to North 40, I heard dispatch say that a responding tribal officer had just T-boned another vehicle at an intersection off Highway 97,” the report said.
Shaffer, the tribal officer, was northbound on Highway 97 at 11:04 a.m., with lights and siren activated, when his SUV collided with a pickup truck driven by Omak Stampede Queen Vanessa E. Pershing, 21, Omak, said the Washington State Patrol.
Shaffer slowed for the intersection’s red light and then proceeded northward, the patrol said. Pershing, traveling west on Engh Road, entered the intersection at the same time and was hit in the driver door.
Pershing was not injured but Shaffer was. He was taken by ambulance to Mid-Valley Hospital. Tribal officials have not responded to a Chronicle request for information about Shaffer’s condition.
Both vehicles came to rest blocking the intersection, which was blocked for more than three and a half hours.
The patrol said the accident's cause was failure to yield right of way by Shaffer, but no charges were anticipated.
Meanwhile, Shaefer, the Omak officer, arrived at North 40 Outfitters, 1227 Koala Drive, and found what appeared to be business as usual.
“There was no running, screaming and people were walking calmly in and out of the store,” said his report. “I then learned that dispatch had contacted someone at North 40 and (was) informed that there (was) no one shooting and there (had) not been a disturbance.”
Shaefer contacted store manager Andy Keith, who said there had been no incident, the report said.
“I walked part of the front of the store and everyone was acting as if nothing had occurred,” said Shaefer’s report. “I informed dispatch that they could slow or stop any additional officers’ en route.”
An Okanogan County deputy who was responding to North 40 then responded to the Engh Road accident.
Shaefer wrote that he attempted to contact the person who reported the shooting, but the phone was not activated. The name given to dispatch yielded “no useful information” when checked in the law enforcement database.
The phone pinged as being somewhere near Highway 97 and Dayton Street in Omak. Shaefer said he tried to call people with the name given, but could not locate the caller.
