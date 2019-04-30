OMAK – Several law enforcement officers were honored April 19 for their efforts to reduce underage substance use and impaired driving, and increase safe driving.
Washington Traffic Safety Commission Target Zero Region 12, Okanogan County Community Coalition, and local law enforcement agencies joined for the program.
David Kirk, Okanogan County Community Coalition chairman, Aliya Quidwai, Okanogan County Community Coalition secretary, hosted the event.
Omak Police Sgt. Russ Tallant presented Officer James Murray with Target Zero Region 12 top driving under the influence and top proactive traffic safety awards.
Brewster Police Chief Nattalie Cariker presented Officer Michael Robbins with top DUI and top proactive traffic awards for the Brewster Police Department.
Trooper Jeremy Delano was honored by the Washington State Patrol the awards, and Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley presented the top DUI award to Deputy Gisberth Gonzalez and top proactive traffic award to Deputy David Leeman.
Cariker also highlighted service of Brewster Administrative Assistant Juana Escobar for her hard work and dedication over the past 20 years.
Community activists and DUI crash survivors Leah Beetchenow and Sue Romig presented an appreciation award to Rite Aid for its efforts to prevent underage drinking and impaired driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.