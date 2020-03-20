WENATCHEE – The three police officers involved in a March 3 fatal shooting in downtown Riverside have been identified.
Okanogan County sheriff’s deputies Jody Barcus and Justin Malone, and Omak Police Detective Brien Bowling have been on administrative leave since the incident in which Ryan E. Bass, 39, Malott, was killed.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit provided the officers’ names Friday morning. March 20.
Barcus has been with the sheriff’s office for 2.5 years and has 10.5 years of law enforcement experience. She previously worked for the Colville Confederated Tribes’ police department.
Malone has been with the sheriff’s office for eight months.
Bowling is a seven-year veteran of the Omak department.
A deputy received information that Bass, who was wanted on warrants, was near the Riverside Grocery, 102 N. Main St. There was also probable cause to arrest Bass for a recent burglary in Omak, said Wenatchee Police Sgt. Nathan Hahn, a member of the investigative unit.
The deputies and Bowling located Bass in a vehicle parked in front of the store. He allegedly got out of the vehicle, showed a firearm and shot several rounds toward the officers, Hahn said.
The officers returned fire, striking Bass. None of the officers was hurt.
Officers on the scene and responding officers performed CPR and attempted other lifesaving measures on Bass until LifeLine Ambulance arrived.
Bass, who was struck several times, later died at Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley called in the investigation unit to look into the shooting.
