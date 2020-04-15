OKANOGAN - Three officers involved in a Riverside incident in which a suspect was killed have returned to work.
Okanogan County sheriff’s deputies Jodie Barcus and Justin Malone have returned to duty, as has Omak Police Detective Brien Bowling.
They were involved in a shoot-out with suspect Ryan Eugene Bass, 39, Malott, on March 3 on Riverside’s Main Street. Bass, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, allegedly pulled a gun and started shooting at officers as they attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrants.
He died later that day at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak.
The officers were placed on administrative leave, which officials said is standard procedure for an officer-involved incident involving force.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit briefed citizen representatives to the unit and the sheriff’s office and Omak Police Department on progress of the investigation in late March.
“During that briefing, we were advised there were still a few parts of the investigation to complete, such as reports from the crime laboratory,” said Hawley. “The final decision on whether this was justified will not be made until the reports are presented to Prosecutor (Arian) Noma to review.”
Hawley said he was presented with enough information the he is “confident that Deputy Jodie Barcus and Deputy Justin Malone will have their actions found to be justified. I then decided to remove them from administrative leave and return them to full duty as of March 30.”
That was done after following the department’s minimum time off policy after a critical incident and after taking steps to be sure they were ready to return to full duty, he said.
“We will also review the completed report once it is delivered to us. I am confident the report will support their actions and my decision to return them to full duty,” said Hawley.
Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin echoed Hawley, saying he is confident Bowling will be cleared.
Investigative unit spokesman Sgt. Nathan Hahn, Wenatchee Police Department, said the unit has identified all known witnesses and will continue to provide updates to the public until the investigation file has been delivered to the Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
According to the warrants section of the sheriff’s office’s website, Bass was wanted on three warrants for failure to appear for bail jumping, residential burglary, second-degree theft, vehicle theft, first-degree burglary, cyberstalking, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
