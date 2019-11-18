OMAK – Okanogan Regional Spay and Neuter Project is buying land in the Omak area and plans to build a clinic.
The facility will include spay/neuter facilities and a short-term holding area for lost or stray dogs to convalesce or be cared for while Okandogs, a subsidiary of OK-SNIP, finds placement or transfer locations, or the owner.
“Thanks to generous donors we are working to purchase an acre of property in Omak,” said the group. “We spent a long time looking for just the right place and we have found it.”
The site’s location has not yet been disclosed.
Fundraising is underway for the new building and to help during transition.
“We continue to utilize area veterinarians and spay/neuter as many animals as possible,” said the group.
A name change is in the offing. In addition to spay/neuter services and Okandogs transport, rescue and adoption coordinators, OK-SNIP offers a trap-neuter-return program for unowned cats and animal emergency assistance. It also works with Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter and hopes to work with other organizations.
The group has a veterinarian ready to start at the clinic and support from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which will be granting new equipment.
From 2009 to Sept. 19, 2019, OK-SNIP had paid for spaying and neutering of 6,014 animals. From Oct. 15, 2014 to June 2019, Okandogs had helped 3,003 animals.
About 90 percent of the group’s funding comes from donations.
Contributions may be made through the group’s Facebook page, website -www.oksnip.org – or by check to OK-SNIP, P.O. Box 3221, Omak, WA 98841.
