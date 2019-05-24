OKANOGAN - The clinic operated by Okanogan Regional Spay and Neuter Project is expected to reopen this fall, thanks to grant funding from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
OK SNIP operated a spay and neuter clinic in Okanogan for several years, but had to close it for lack of a veterinarian and funding issues.
Money from ASPCA’s northern tier initiative “will make a huge difference,” OK SNIP president and founder Dot Shank told the Omak City Council on May 20.
ASPCA’s website said a donor provided money for the initiative, which provides on-site shelter health and operation consultations, grants and training in Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Washington and Alaska.
OK SNIP is looking for property on which to locate the clinic building, said Shank.
“We’re working with full-service vets, but there are not enough appointments available,” she said, stressing that OK SNIP would treat abandoned cats and dogs, and pets of low-income residents.
OK SNIP works with Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter, Okanogan, and Okandogs, which is a subsidiary of OK SNIP and is based in Cashmere.
“The solution to significantly reducing the intake and transfer out of the cats and dogs handled by AFC and Okandogs is spay and neuter the thousands of unwanted animals at a much higher rate,” said OK SNIP literature.
Each year, Animal Foster care and Okandogs transport 1,500-2,000 cats and dogs to partner rescues and shelters for adoption since there are more animals here than people willing to adopt them, according to figures from the organizations.
In mid-May, a volunteer took 43 Animal Foster Care cats and kittens to the NOAH shelter in Stanwood; another 90 were transferred earlier in the month. On the intake side, 81 new cats and kittens were dropped off with the shelter during the first two weeks of May. Several litters have been born since, according to the organization.
Figures from OK SNIP indicate that if a male and female cat and their offspring were left to breed on their own, they would produce more than two million cats in 10 years.
“OK SNIP could greatly reduce the over-population of unwanted animals by reopening our high-volume, high-quality spay and neuter clinic with the goal of fixing 1,000 animals in the first year,” said OK SNIP literature.
The organization is able to schedule a maximum of 500 animal alterations per year using full-service vets, Shank said.
Along with offering spay and neuter services, the organization has a trap, neuter, return program to help manage “community cats” - those that were previously owned, have been abandoned and now are unfriendly and unadoptable. Once altered, they’re returned to their colony area to live out their lives.
They’re different from feral cats, which were never in someone’s care and are wild, said OK SNIP Director Tamra Hively.
Other OK SNIP efforts are “mom and dad’s last litter,” which stresses fixing adult cats that stay with their owners, while the kittens and puppies are adopted, and Danny’s fund, which pays for spaying and neutering of pit bull terriers.
“We don’t have a new location yet for the clinic,” said Shank. “It needs to be a brick and mortar. We are looking at a piece of property.”
She did not give the location.
OK SNIP started in 2002 in the Methow Valley as the Abandoned Cat Team.
Shank said donations are sought to supplement the ASPCA money. More information about OK SNIP, Animal Foster Care and Okandogs is available at the Animal Foster Care shelter, 4 Spring Coulee Road, Okanogan; P.O. Box 3385, Omak, WA 98841; 509-557-9960 or 509-422-3364; oksnip@gmail.com, www.oksnip.org, or AFC’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.