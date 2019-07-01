OKANOGAN – Two Okanogan High School students will serve during the coming school year as liaisons to the school board.
Board members approved appointments of Kaedn Daling and Corbin Peterson during the June 26 meeting.
In other business, the board:
-Hired Amy Sullivan, Patty Caryl, Rachel Abrahamson, Katherine Beery and Alicia O’Dell as elementary summer school Teachers.
-Hired Linda Watson and Kris Clark as Camp Invention instructors.
-Hired Heidi Weston to teach second grade; Summer Smith, fourth grade; Teresa Sheeley, elementary art; Steffen Hirschkorn, computer technician assistant; Catarina D’Avignon, middle school summer school teacher; Rebecka Ellis, middle school summer school para-educator; Heather Downey, middle school eighth grade head volleyball coach; Alex Marbach and Jordan Marbach, summer laborers, and Bob Shacklett, high school associated student body adviser.
-Accepted the resignation of Trisha Roach as middle school/high school librarian, National Honor Society adviser, winter cheer coach, junior varsity softball coach, drama director, middle school associated student body adviser and high school associated student body adviser.
Roach recently was hired as principal of Tonasket High School. She had been with the Okanogan district for 15 years.
-Approved the monthly financial reports including budget status and financial highlights.
-Discuss 4000 series policies and procedures. A second and final reading is planned during the July board meeting.
-Heard about facilities improvement recommendations.
-Evaluated Superintendent Ashley Goetz. Her contracted salary for the 2019-20 school year was approved.
