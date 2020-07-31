OKANOGAN – A graduation ceremony for Okanogan Alternative Schools students is planned at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
Graduates can pick up their caps and gowns from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7 at the outreach school.
On Saturday, graduates will be staged in their vehicles in the gravel parking lots across from Dawson Gym by 9:30 and will check in with school personnel. Parking for friends and family will be available in the high school parking lot and adjoining streets.
Friends and family will be able to watch from the sidewalk and from South Fifth Avenue in front of Dawson Gym. The street will be closed.
Principal Roy Johnson will give an introduction. Laura Gribble, youth service manager for the Colville Confederated Tribes, will present stoles.
Graduates will be announced one at a time, said Johnson. When the name is announced, the student will leave his or her car, go to the diploma table and receive the diploma and stole, if eligible. “Pomp and Circumstance” will play.
Photos can be taken.
Students who have received their diplomas should return to their vehicles, and can leave or stay for the rest of the ceremony.
Social distancing will be observed.
Graduates are Payton Ray Anic, Elizabeth Lee Bigwolf, Eduardo Bohorquez, Ethan A. Calus, Solamein Iris Campbell, Samantha Carden, Erica J. Castaneda, Cecilia Jean Clark, Terry Sam Dennis, Ian Englert, Michael Spencer Jalen Fall, Sheldon Boyd Fields, Emiliano Garcia-Atchison,
Patch Peyton-Bell Grenn, Andrew Harris, Brady Harvey, Tayla Hubbard-Edwards, Alyssa A. Hyde-Moomaw, Liam Keohane, Kendra Jaylynn Manley, Stephanie Marquez Yerena, Tania Martinez Miranda, Sean Douglas Michael Morgan-Figueroa,
Melissa Penley, Adrien L. Pinkham, Abby Richardson, Sundae LaRae Tanphantourath, Brianna Lynn Thompson, Seth P. Thompson, Daniel Valdovinos, Paulina Vazquez, Braden G. Waters, Troy Wood, Eugene David Woolbert, Daniel Lee Youngblood.
