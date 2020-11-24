OKANOGAN – The city’s 2021 budget was approved during the Nov. 17 city council meeting, conducted via Zoom.
The budget anticipates more than $5 million in revenue and a beginning cash balance of $4.72 million for a total of $9.73 million.
Expenditures are anticipated at nearly $5.32 million with an ending fund balance of nearly $5.32 million for a total of $9.73 million.
A final budget hearing was conducted during the meeting.
The city plans a 1 percent increase in property taxes, 3.5 percent water rate increase, plus increases in sewer and garbage rates.
The residential rate for the first 3,000 gallons used will be $59, up from $57 currently. Each additional 1,000 gallons will cost $2.59, up from $2.50.
The monthly sewer charge for a single-family residence will go from the current $52.95 per month to $54.80.
Once-a-week garbage pickup will rise from $16.83 this year to $17 next year for one can, while the 65-gallon cart rate will go from $21.39 to $21.60.
In other business, the council:
-Approved an interlocal agreement with Okanogan County for building inspection and plan review services.
-Amended the 2020 budget to recognize additional revenues and expenditures for the city’s agreement with the state Department of Commerce.
-Learned the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce is selling holiday garlands and the Okanogan senior class is selling Christmas trees at Chelle’s Garden Center, 1819 N. Second Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.