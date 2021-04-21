OKANOGAN – Okanogan’s Arbor Day event is set for 11 a.m. Friday, April 30.
A tree will be planted at the Central Valley Sports Complex.
“For many years now, students from Virginia Grainger Elementary School have participated in this event,” said Public Works Director Shawn Davisson. “This year will be no different, with the help from the Okanogan School District, Arbor Day will be live streamed.”
Students and others will be able to view the event online at https://justagamelive.com/clients/okanogan/live/47340.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed for those who plan to attend in person, said Davisson.
