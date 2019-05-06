OKANOGAN – Several resignations were accepted by the Okanogan School Board when it met April 30.
Brett Baum, middle school principal, is leaving to take the superintendent’s post in the Liberty School District south of Spokane. His wife, Lisa, a Title I teacher, also resigned.
Jessica Hall, district payroll and human resources manager, also turned in her resignation.
The board hired MacKenzie Gray as a special education para-educator, Scott Lees as custodian and Sarah Anderson as assistant middle school track coach.
In other business, the board:
-Discussed new 3000 series policies and procedures. A second reading is planned during the May meeting.
-Heard a career and technical education presentation from Director Zach Spaet. He asked that the natural resources class be counted for science credit.
In addition, the board approved the program’s five-year plan, evaluation and 2019-20 Carl Perkins grant.
