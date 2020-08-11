OKANOGAN – Okanogan School District’s general fund budget for 2020-21 is set for more than $16.66 million.
The school board approved the budget during its July 29 meeting.
Other funds include capital projects, $671,266; transportation vehicle, $150,000; debt service, $581,776; associated student body, $420,475.
“We budgeted for 1,050 students this year,” said Superintendent Ashley Goetz. “This is a very conservative number, however, with current conditions with the pandemic, we felt it necessary to budget conservatively.
“At this point in time, there are no program cuts or changes. However, things are changing day by day and this could change quickly, dependent on how the opening of the school year goes.”
The 2019-20 budget, as approved last July, anticipated $16.27 million in general fund revenue and $16.6 million in expenditures. Enrollment was anticipated at 1,075 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.