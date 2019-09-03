OKANOGAN – Several positions were filled by the Okanogan School Board during its Aug. 28 meeting.
The board hired RexAnne Hennigs, as middle school associated student body adviser; Sandra Colbert, high school National Honor Society adviser; Kelly Cariker, computer technician; Michael Fry, computer technician; Jamie Wallace, food service worker, and Ashlie Kennedy, food service worker.
The board also accepted the resignation of Ken Cline, Camp Progress cook; Kaitlin Forest, middle school para-educator, and Steffen Hirschkorn, computer technician.
Leaves of absence were approved for Molly Roberts and Catarina D’Avignon.
In other business, the board:
-Approved the annual insurance renewal. Wilson Woolschlager of VIP Insurance explained the renewal information.
-Approved the policy and procedure for use of school facilities.
-Approved policies dealing with medication at school-parental administration of marijuana for medical purposes.
A state law, known as “Ducky’s Law,” passed during the 2019 legislative session allows students who are registered medical marijuana users to be allowed to use their medications on public school campuses. Only parents may administer the medication, and it can be taken only in liquid form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.