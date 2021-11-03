OKANOGAN – The Okanogan School Board filled several positions during its Oct. 27 meeting.
The board hired Katie Beery, Kari Gillespie and Nate Suhr, highly capable program after-school teachers at Virginia Grainger Elementary; Bill Haley, Powder Hounds adviser; Alicia O’Dell, middle school Bulldog bonus hour teacher, and Tracy Harrison, bus driver.
In other business, the board:
-Accepted the resignations of Tori Stone, middle school resource room para-educator; Lisa Peterson, special education para-educator; Jake Townsend, assistant baseball coach, and Matt Adams, juvenile program para-educator.
-Set the next board meeting for 6 p.m. Nov. 18 in the district administration office or via Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.