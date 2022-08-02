quick

Quick

OKANOGAN – Steve Quick, former Oroville School District superintendent, was named July 27 as interim superintendent for the Okanogan district.

He was one of three candidates sent to the Okanogan board by search firm Northwest Leadership Associates after Superintendent Ashley Goetz asked to be released from her contract so she could take a job with North Central Educational Service District.

