OKANOGAN – Steve Quick, former Oroville School District superintendent, was named July 27 as interim superintendent for the Okanogan district.
He was one of three candidates sent to the Okanogan board by search firm Northwest Leadership Associates after Superintendent Ashley Goetz asked to be released from her contract so she could take a job with North Central Educational Service District.
Other candidates were David Perkins and Sunshine Pray.
Quick joined the July 27 board meeting via Zoom and expressed his excitement to be joining the district and the community, said an announcement from Goetz, who starts her new job Aug. 1.
Quick left resigned as Oroville superintendent in January 2016, effective June 30 of that year. He has been superintendent with Harney County School District in Burns, Ore., since 2016.
He was Oroville superintendent for six years and, before that, was junior/senior high school principal for five years. He is a 1994 graduate of Eastern Washington University.
Goetz’ announcement said Quick and his wife “will be transitioning as quickly as possible and are anxious to call Okanogan their home.”
Okanogan School Board released Goetz from her contract during a July 7 special meeting. The board immediately sought help from Northwest Leadership Associates, a superintendent search firm specializing in eastern Washington. Within a few days, it delivered the three names to the Okanogan board.
Just after the names were announced, Goetz said there would be an opportunity for the successful applicant to gain a permanent contract, but the board still would have the option to conduct a thorough search.
Prior to Quick being named, The Chronicle made a records request for application information about the three candidates. All information in the response, including the applicants’ names, was redacted even though the names had been released previously.
Goetz cited state law prohibiting release of “names of applicants, resumes and other related materials submitted with respect to an applicant.”
Information about the applicants was gleaned from online postings and Chronicle files.
Perkins, Wenatchee, has worked in the Wenatchee School District since July 2015 as principal of Sunnyslope Elementary School. Before that, he served as assistant principal at Wenatchee High School for a year.
During the 2013-14 school year he was dean of students at Littleton Elementary School District in Avondale, Ariz. He worked seven years, from 2006 to 2013, as a social studies teacher in the Cartwright School District in Phoenix, Ariz.
Perkins has a doctorate in education from William Howard Taft University, a master of education from Northern Arizona University and a bachelor of arts in social studies teacher education from Washington State University.
In 2015, he was a contestant on “Jeopardy!” and finished second. He’s also an Eagle Scout.
Sunshine Pray worked as superintendent in the Soap Lake School District until March 2022, when she resigned. Her resignation was accepted immediately by that district’s board and was one of four resignations in a month, according to the Columbia Basin Herald.
