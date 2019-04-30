OKANOGAN – The Okanogan School Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. today, April 30, at the high school, 244 S. Fifth Ave.
Reports are anticipated from Kevin Daling, athletic director; Jeremy Clark, elementary principal; Brett Baum, middle school principal; Bob Shacklett, high school principal; Roy Johnson, alternative schools principal; Ashley Goetz, superintendent, and board members.
Financial, enrollment and personnel reports are planned, along with a policy update first reading.
The annual career and technical education presentation, and dinner for board members and staff are planned after the regular meeting.
