OKANOGAN – COVID-19 case incidence is driving the Okanogan School District’s back-to-school plan, with remote, online learning planned as youngsters return to class Sept. 2.
Okanogan School Board, during a special meeting Aug. 11, approved the district’s reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.
“The plan includes specific guidance on health and safety requirements for students and staff, as well as details for how we will phase students back into our buildings as soon as it is deemed safe to do so,” said Superintendent Ashley Goetz. “The plan also shares an option for families wishing to remain in a remote learning model through most, or all, of the upcoming school year.”
It also includes an updated calendar that moves the first day of school to Sept. 2. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 will be used for parent-teacher-student conferences.
Goetz said the plan will continue to evolve and change as circumstances in the community change. It was created to allow for rapid transition from a remote model to an in-person model or the reverse again, dependent on conditions.
“Health metrics will drive our ability to phase in students,” she said.
A COVID-19 incidence rate of more than 75 cases per 100,000 county residents per 14 consecutive days will not allow in-person classes. Okanogan County’s rate, as of Aug. 14 using figures through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 13, the rate was 395.5, with 19 new cases reported Aug. 13
Okanogan has a total of 40 cases, with one new case reported Aug. 13, and Malott has 22 cases total.
An incidence rate of 25-75 cases allows phasing in small groups of students, while an incidence rate of fewer than 25 cases will allow classroom instruction with safety protocols in place, including social distancing and face masks.
The three phases are based on state and county threshold recommendations.
“As we begin to open, our youngest students and those with special needs will be the first to return to campus,” said Goetz. “As conditions allow, remaining students will be invited back to school according to cohort groups assigned by building principals and staff.”
The smaller groups will allow staff to monitor the health and well-being of students closely, reducing the potential for transmission and quarantines, she said.
“There continues to be much work ahead,” Goetz said. “The administrative staff is working diligently to finalize the details to be fully communicated to families.”
Laptop computers will be distributed by family, with one per two students available for checkout. As additional devices come available, they will also be distributed to accommodate students.
The district is working to support families without adequate Internet access, she said. If Internet is not available, students will receive frequent work assignments using district materials.
The district is using Accelerate Education to provide a comprehensive online curriculum aligned with state learning standards and supported by district teachers.
No fees will be charged for remote learning.
Attendance will be taken daily and grades will be given.
“Students will be expected to attend and participate in remote learning,” she said. “For those receiving materials, attendance will still be expected and marked by staff.”
Academic support, including small group instruction, will be offered for students with individualized education plans, along with small group intervention, English language learners and enrichment opportunities.
Families with students in special education will be contacted individually.
Athletics and activities will remain on hold until conditions in the community change, Goetz said.
“To say this has been an unusual year is an understatement,” she said. “However, the district would like to extend a thank you to our community, (which) continues to support our schools wholeheartedly. We will get through this, and together we will be stronger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.